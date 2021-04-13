Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 310,609 shares.The stock last traded at $55.31 and had previously closed at $56.51.

Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

