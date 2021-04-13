Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AEXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Atos has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.