Authentic Equity Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 29,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 77,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.