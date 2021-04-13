Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,145. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

