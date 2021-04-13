Auxilium Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Auxilium has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $67,553.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000100 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Auxilium

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,072,611 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

