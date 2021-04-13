AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 582.1% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 65,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,696. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

