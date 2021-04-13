Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

