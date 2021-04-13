Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Head to Head Comparison

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cogent Communications and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $79.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Ayro.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 6.08 $37.52 million $0.76 91.82 Ayro $6.08 million 31.85 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.