B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 3,805 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $60.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

