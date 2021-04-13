B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $238,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

NYSE CVNA opened at $269.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $994,486.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $201,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,679 shares of company stock worth $207,252,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

