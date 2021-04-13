B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

