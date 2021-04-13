BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $27.78 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

