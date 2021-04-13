BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

