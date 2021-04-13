Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Financial Analysis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DocuSign alerts:

This table compares DocuSign and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $973.97 million 42.32 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -227.11 Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.68 $2.49 million ($0.43) -296.07

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60% Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DocuSign and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 4 17 0 2.81 Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $274.79, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 51.49%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than DocuSign.

Summary

Bandwidth beats DocuSign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.