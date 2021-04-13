Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,588 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Anixa Biosciences worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,600. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.