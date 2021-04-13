Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of IBEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

