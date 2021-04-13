Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in cbdMD by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $240,408.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436.

YCBD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

