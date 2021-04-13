Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.