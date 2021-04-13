Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

