Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

