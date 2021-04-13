Basid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $63.13 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and $1.48 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.