BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.42

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 35914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in BCE by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

