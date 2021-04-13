BCLS Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 20th

BCLS Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. BCLS Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of BLSA stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,513,000.

BCLS Acquisition Company Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.