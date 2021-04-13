BeatzCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $2.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

