Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 44,238 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,171,201.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BSY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

