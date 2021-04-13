Berenberg Bank Reiterates €6.80 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($10.11).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €8.35 ($9.83) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

