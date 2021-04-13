Berenberg Bank Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Befesa stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Befesa has a 1-year low of €24.55 ($28.88) and a 1-year high of €61.70 ($72.59).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

