Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.