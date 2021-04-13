Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 5,690.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,120,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

