BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

