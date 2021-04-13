Bithao Price Hits $0.57 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bithao has traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home. Bithao’s official message board is N/A.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.