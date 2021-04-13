BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLK opened at $807.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $734.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $440.00 and a twelve month high of $810.62. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

