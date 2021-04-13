BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

