BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 620.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEN. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

MEN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,167. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

