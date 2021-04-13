BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

