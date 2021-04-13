BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $847.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $437.00 to $847.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $740.91.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $807.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $810.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

