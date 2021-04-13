Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.21). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

