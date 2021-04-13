Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

