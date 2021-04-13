Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

