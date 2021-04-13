BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.78 ($64.45).

BNP opened at €51.42 ($60.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.72. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

