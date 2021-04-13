Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

