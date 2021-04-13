Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $477.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $514.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $546.70 million, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

BCEI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 258,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

