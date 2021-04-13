Boosted Finance Price Tops $91.36 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $91.36 or 0.00144802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $206,973.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

