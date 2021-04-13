BoutsPro Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,717.56 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $102,717.56 and approximately $53,178.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

