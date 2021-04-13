Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

