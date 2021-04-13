Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRMK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 20,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

