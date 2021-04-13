Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $86.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. 18,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

