Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $268.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.36 million. Exelixis reported sales of $226.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,343 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

