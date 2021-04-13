Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

TPTX opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

