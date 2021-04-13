Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,810. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

